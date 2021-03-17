University accommodation providers could've responded better to lockdown, official admits

The head of Universities New Zealand says university accommodation providers could have responded better to last year’s national lockdown

The admission comes on the first day of the Government inquiry into student accommodation, which was sparked by the issue of university halls charging students for empty rooms during Alert Level 4 last year.

Many students across the country moved homes when the nation moved to Alert Level 4 last March.

Some universities charged students full rent for their unoccupied rooms, some charged a partial amount and some didn’t charge at all. At some universities, the charge varied across halls.

The head of Universities New Zealand, Chris Whelan, said the response from universities could have been better.

“We didn’t have the mechanism to be able to sit down and see how each university was approaching this. ... We took too long to get to where we got to. ... In hindsight [we] would have done it differently,” he said.

The inquiry received submissions from students and parents of students, as well as university and student accommodation representatives.

Along with concerns about universities' handling of lockdown, students talked about a lack of support from universities and the insufficient training provided to residential assistants or RAs.

University of Canterbury student Miriam Lindsay said she was scared to arrive at university and find that her RA was another 18-year-old student.

“Wellbeing wasn’t the first priority. My RA was the same age as me, she was quite inexperienced and she was being our mum, our counsellor, whatever we needed at the time. That was scary," Lindsay said.

“We were told we’d have wellbeing checks after [the death of student Mason Pendrous] the year before. It was basically box-checking. They were supposed to come into our room and check if we needed extra support.

“A friend with very severe mental health issues asked what support they could provide. They said they weren’t sure what they could do for her.”

A parent of a University of Otago student, Lee-Ann Hall, became tearful as she spoke of students being “left alone”.

“It is not right that students were charged despite Selwyn College receiving the wage subsidy."

She said the system where RAs are charged with student wellbeing is “children looking after children, young people looking after young people”.