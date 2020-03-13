Universities roll out online teaching amid coronavirus pandemic

Universities around the country are rolling out contingency plans in preparation for the possibility of campus closures.

Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier today, Massey University announced it will be moving all classes online from next Monday in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The university is temporarily stopping face-to face-teaching of any courses in areas where possible to do so without disrupting the quality of teaching according to a Massey University spokesperson.

"This will also affect block courses and contact courses. Where this is not possible, the University will develop alternatives and introduce social distancing measures like reduced class sizes, greater distances between students and ensuring the details of class participants are recorded."

While University of Auckland is suspending all classes for next week to allow staff to plan and prepare for potential longer term closures.

In a statement released by Massey University, on campus services such as libraries and student accommodation will remain open during the shift to online learning.

Roughly half of their students study through distance learning, so the transition is 'no real change' for the majority of students according to the spokesperson.

Massey University stated that by acting promptly, it will allow for students to continue with their studies while also ensures a reduced amount of people on campus.

"The reason we have made this change to online now is the significant concerns being aired by staff and students concerning face to face engagement during Covid-19."

In hopes to provide a smooth transition to online learning, Auckland University says the week of cancelled classes is so university staff can prepare.

The university intends to be in 'full digital teaching and learning mode' from Monday 30 March onwards.

Victoria University of Wellington's Vice Chancellor says there are no plans as of yet to suspended classes or to chance their learning model.

"We are not intending to get ahead of these recommendations or fall behind them. All actions we take – whether university-wide or local - must be pragmatic and sustainable because we will be living with their consequences for several years," Vice Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford says.