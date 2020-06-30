TODAY |

Universities eye $400 million hole if borders remain closed to international students

Source:  1 NEWS

Universities say they are prepared to quarantine international students, as the sector eyes a $400 million fall out if borders are to remain closed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Education Minister has made it clear our borders remain closed to non-citizens. Source: Seven Sharp

Many universities were gearing up to welcome students back this coming semester, but the Education Minister has made it clear the country’s borders are to remain closed to non-citizens and residents as the threat of Covid-19 still looms large.

A $5 billion sector that is now struggling to survive, universities say they're prepared for the students to arrive and have some ideas on how to manage.

“We’ve been putting some ideas to Government. Ultimately it's going to be their call to say what is going to meet the required standards,” says Universities New Zealand director Chris Whelan.

“We’re talking about using our halls of residence, having Government officials monitoring adherence of quarantine and basically just making sure that we’re able to put students in spaces that are safe, comfortable, healthy, where we can do some teaching while they wait out their two weeks of quarantine.”

READ MORE
International students report feeling 'exploited' as universities desperate to see revenue return

Mr Whelan says if international students aren't allowed back anytime soon it won’t just be universities that are affected.

“It’s going to create some challenges for us, not the least financially,” says Mr Whelan.

“We’ll have about a $400 million hole next year but more than that, for the wider New Zealand economy it’s about $5 billion. It’s about 45,000 jobs for New Zealanders, so it's got some pretty major implications but we only want to restart it when we can do so safely.”

READ MORE
Govt working 'too slow' to bring international students back, National says

He says the goal is to ensure there is no realistic risk of Covid-19 spreading.

“We have some pretty good options on being able to do that.

“If we run a really good quarantine, we have the Government actually supervising it and we have the threat of deportation for students that don’t take it seriously, we've got a pretty good chance of making that work."

New Zealand
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
2
Dean Barker out of isolation as American Magic become first America’s Cup challenger on NZ soil
3
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
4
Ardern throws cold water on opening borders, including to Australia - 'I do think it's dangerous'
5
Todd Muller presses PM in Parliament on criteria around trans-Tasman travel bubble
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:12

'It's pretty tough' - Tolaga Bay locals frustrated as more timber debris washes up

02:01

Government accuses big American anti-cannabis group of interfering in NZ politics

Scientists should seek vaccine now for new flu strain with potential to be next pandemic - academic
03:30

Historic Christchurch theatre designed in 1883 up for auction