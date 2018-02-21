 

United States' proposed tariffs take a back seat as nations sign CPTPP deal

The argy-bargy over America's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium is set to briefly take a back seat as 11 nations sign the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

Trade Minister David Parker outlined details of the new deal today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trade Minister David Parker will join his counterparts from 10 Pacific countries for the signing ceremony in Chile.

The deal had been on life support after the United States' withdrawal but was resuscitated in January.

The deal will eliminate 98 per cent of tariffs in a marketplace worth close to $14 trillion.

Mr Parker said the deal would give Kiwi businesses preferential access to Japan - the third biggest economy in the world - Canada, Mexico and Peru for the first time.

The deal had also "increased in importance because of growing threats to the effective operation of the World Trade Organisation", he said.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking in Rarotonga today, said she had been involved in TPP protests herself, but with the purpose of protecting Pharmac, Treaty of Waitangi provisions and "regulating our own housing market.... and that's what we have done. We went in with a clear vision and have been able to deliver on most of that."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's estimates, the deal is expected to give a $1.2 billion to $4b boost to New Zealand's real gross domestic product.

This included almost $86 million in expected tariff savings for the dairy industry, while the country's exporters would save about $200m in reduced tariffs to Japan alone.

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 11:

* The TPP 11 includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

* US President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal a year ago after describing it as "a continuing rape of our country".

* The TPP was a key policy of the former Obama administration's so-called foreign policy pivot to Asia.

* Some opponents of the TPP fear it opens doors for companies to sue governments for policies that harm their investments. The deal has a controversial investor-state dispute settlement clause.

* China isn't part of the TPP and is trying to get up a rival deal with seven TPP countries, including New Zealand, and eight others. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is much narrower and less ambitious than the TPP.

