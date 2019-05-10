Unique medieval themed house goes up for sale on TradeMe

A unique Wellington property is up for grabs on TradeMe.

It’s a home fit for a king, and in two days has received more than 23,000 hits on the internet auction website.

TradeMe's Head of Property Nigel Jeffries told 1 NEWS he expects the house will make it in the top 10 most popular listings for 2019.

“The most popular listing in the last few years was Kate Shepphard’s house in Christchurch which saw a total of around 93,000 views.

"So we’ve got a way to go, but I expect it’ll come very close to that listing by the time it sells.”

Owner, Judy Matthew has lived in the house with her family for 34 years and says she will miss living there, but is ready to move on.

“I hope a young family will buy it, a family with an interest in fairy tales.”

An approximate price guide of $395,000 on the listing reflects the amount of work that is probably needed to wake this sleeping beauty from its slumber.