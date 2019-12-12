Unique lighthouse property with its own private beach up for sale north of Auckland

Surrounded by hundreds of pohutukawa and singing tūī is a lighthouse, rather recognisable to boaties who like to venture up north and into the Bay of Islands.

Cape Rodney, near Leigh, is home to Neil and Shirley Anne, who are now looking to sell their iconic piece of Kiwi coastline - equipped with its very own private beach and lighthouse.

"Never one day you'll see the same thing again. It changes day to day, hour to hour. It's breathtaking," says Neil.

Bordering the Goat Island Marine Reserve, the bird and marine life is a reminder of what Aotearoa used to look and sound like.

"If you're lucky enough you will see an orca, seal - maybe, possibly, some dolphins frolicking around. The wildlife is endless, truly is phenomenal," said Shirley.

While no fishing is allowed off the property, the 26 hectares of pristine New Zealand coastline comes equipped with an olive grove, cattle and sheep.

"On a nice hot sunny day when we come down here and you look down and out to sea, it reminds you of a James Bond film. Its just James Bond all over," said Neil.

