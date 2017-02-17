Union urging public not to boycott Cadbury chocolate despite factory closure

Worker union E tu has urged members of the public not to boycott Cadbury's chocolate after the announcement of their Dunedin factory closure as it could hasten the job losses.

They are instead asking the public to show their support across social media and lobbying their local MPs and political parties.

"Workers have been enormously moved and heartened by the tremendous outpouring of support for them following the announcement," E tu industry coordinator Chas Muir said.

"It is very clear from the response of across social media, talk back and via media polls that the public has taken the news hard, and are looking for ways to support the workers."

However, he said the workers want the public to continue to support local production to secure their jobs until and if the factory closes.