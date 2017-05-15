Union says ambulance funding boost not quite enough

A funding boost for ambulances services announced yesterday promises an extra $59.2m, aiming to end the practice of single-crewed ambulances across the country by 2021.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the funding will be delivered over four years, and will be used to recruit and train 375 new staff.

First Union organiser Lynette Blacklaws says that, while the funding boost is very welcome, it doesn't quite go far enough, and a small top up is needed.

"While we're saying this is a step in the right direction, it's a late one and it doesn't cut the mustard," she told TVNZ's Breakfast programme.

Ms Blacklaws says that only an extra $5.5m is needed on top of the $59.2m.

"That's the extra boost that we'd need to get what we see is best for Kiwis," she said.

"What we really want is two fully medically qualified ambulance officers in every ambulance across the country.

"Especially when you're talking about incidents such as a car crash - multiple people that need assistance - a single person crew is not going to do the job.

"We know of a pregnant ambulance officer in a rural area that's been called out to a really dangerous situation at a gang house for example and not feeling safe enough to go and treat the person at that address."

Prime Minister Bill English said he was "a bit surprised" by First Union's stance.