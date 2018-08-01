 

Union president says 'overwhelming majority' of teachers voted to extend strike

1 NEWS
The president of the Kiwi teachers union has revealed members voted in an "overwhelming majority" to increase a scheduled three-hour strike on August 15 into a full-day.

New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI) president Lynda Stuart said a ballot of primary teachers and principals on extending strike action came back last night, after it became "clearer and clearer" members were rejecting the last pay offer from the Ministry of Education.

"It's been really clear, from way before the election last year that we are in a significant crisis in education," Ms Stuart said.

"Our teachers want time to teach. So, to get on with their jobs of teaching, we need a significant pay jolt into the sector to be able to attract and retain people in the profession."

Ms Stuart also said primary teachers were calling for more support for children who have significant learning difficulties and challenging behaviours.

The NZEI president also denied the union had waited until a Labour-led Government was in power to enforce strike action.

"This totally is not about the Government, the decisions were made last year, early last year, that we had a looming crisis and that we needed to take significant measures," she said.

Ms Stuart said the NZEI had entered into mediation with the Ministry of Education over avoiding strike action, and primary teachers are "totally bargaining" for a new employment agreement in "good faith".

"Obviously we want to come to a way forward, that's the aim of negotiations, but at this stage August 15 is a go," Ms Stuart said.

The NZEI has been attempting to give as much warning as they possibly could over the strikes, Ms Stuart said, and it would be up the board of trustees whether individual primary schools would close on August 15.

"We don't take this lightly, 24 years since this has happened in this country," Ms Stuart said.

MINISTRY DISAPPOINTED

The Ministry of Education is disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, says Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid said in a statement. 

"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.

"We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process.

"As we announced yesterday we have entered into mediation. Both parties wish to explore every possible avenue to reach an agreement.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith."

Lynda Stuart has explained why primary school teachers and principals voted to increase their August 15 strike from three hours to a full day. Source: Breakfast
Keytruda could 'revolutionise' lung cancer treatment but NZ won't fund it, doc says

Lung cancer kills over four times more Kiwis each year than accidents on the road, and it’s more deadly than breast cancer, melanoma and prostate cancer combined.

But little if any of the $2.2 billion collected in tobacco tax each year is directed at preventing the disease or treating it with drugs like Keytruda, which has been helping melanoma patients in New Zealand for two years now, oncologist Chris Atkinson told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today.

“It really is quite a disgrace that only two or three per cent of the tobacco tax goes back into prevention and knowledge around tobacco, and helping people stay off tobacco,” Dr Atkinson said, arguing that the cancer should be made a national priority but isn’t due to the stigma around smokers.

“The interesting thing is at the time of diagnosis of lung cancer, only 30 per cent of Kiwis are still smoking. And 20 per cent – at least – of patients have never smoked.”

Pharmac approved Keytruda for melanoma patients in 2016, after a prolonged campaign for Government funding fought by patients and then-opposition Labour MPs. The treatment was costing some patients who had decided to privately fund it hundreds of thousands of dollars for a two-year course.

Dr Atkinson said there is a “huge body of evidence” the drug and others could “revolutionise” lung cancer treatment in New Zealand as well.

“These drugs are not getting through Pharmac and are not getting Government support despite years being on the table,” he said.

Source: ABC Australia

“That is quite wrong…They’re usually more effective than chemotherapy and less toxic.”

While cost has been a barrier to funding such drugs in the past, re-prioritising how the tobacco tax is spent should make it feasible, he said.

“As New Zealanders, we need to change our thinking around costs,” he said. “If you’ve got a primary health issue – lung cancer – and it’s not being addressed, and it’s got the greatest inequality between Māori and Pasifika outcomes and non-Māori and – Pasifika outcomes, that’s wrong. The average Kiwi would not think that’s correct.”

Pharmac approved the expensive cancer drug for melanoma patients two years ago, but lung cancer treatment isn’t approved. Source: Breakfast
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Opposition leader Simon Bridges says he's seen no evidence that his sister has been teaching creationism in place of the New Zealand science curriculum at a private christian school.

Mt Hobson Middle School is for students in years 7 to 10 and is run by the Villa Education Trust, which also operates two charter schools.

The school is being accused of using science classes to teach creationism as the preferred theory of how the world began.

The teacher at the centre of the allegations is the sister of Mr Bridges and wife of National MP Simon O'Connor.

A former student claims Rachel O'Connor played a video purporting to show science had found proof of God's existence.

The school said it received a low-level complaint from the student's mother at the time, which was dealt with in a conversation with her.

The complaint wasn't about religious education being taught, just that it shouldn't be part of science classes.

Given National Party leader Simon Bridges has aspirations to be the prime minister, he was asked whether he believes in evolution - he says he does.

When he was asked whether his sister believes in creationism, he responded, "look, I don't really care''.

"She's a New Zealander and she should be able to believe whatever she wants. What's important is this is a private christian school, it's entitled to have those views in New Zealand society but it also needs to teach the New Zealand curriculum and there's nothing to suggest it wasn't.''

Mr Bridges said he won't deign to ask his sister what she has been teaching because he said this is simply a political hit-job.

Villa Education Trust has also applied for its two charter schools, which teach christian values, to be incorporated into the state system as designated character schools - whether they're successful will be a decision made by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Mr Hipkins said there's only very narrow criteria for religious instruction in state schools - often in a lunchbreak outside of classroom hours.

"Creationism isn't appropriate for science classes in New Zealand,'' he said.

"It's not part of the New Zealand curriculum and I'd expect all schools to be teaching to the New Zealand curriculum.''

ACT leader David Seymour is the former under-secretary for education and is against the government's closure of charter schools, which were the result of a confidence and supply agreement between his party and National.

Mr Seymour said creationism is something children should be taught but it shouldn't be sold as the absolute truth and only world-view.

"Now if you teach a kid that the world was created in seven days by a man in the sky as gospel, then potentially they're not going to have respect for world views and they'll miss out on future opportunities.

"Now on the other hand, if you look at the Villa Education Trust curriculum it's actually one of the richest and most diverse curriculums I've seen,'' he said.

Mt Hobson Middle School's academic manager Alwyn Poole is standing by Mrs O'Connor's teachings and disagrees with the student's claims that creationism is taught as the preferred theory of evolution.

He said science teaching is based on profound discussion and reaches across broad disciplines.

Mr Poole said it's always been well advertised that the lines between its subjects are not black and white.

- By Jo Moir

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
