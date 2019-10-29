Union offers support to apprentice reportedly devastated by his role in SkyCity blaze

The union E tū says it's offering help to a young apprentice reported to be at the centre of investigations into the cause of the fire at SkyCity's International Convention Centre in Auckland last week.

The New Zealand Herald reported a teenager, possibly an apprentice, is believed to have accidentally left a blowtorch unattended after going on a smoko break on Tuesday afternoon, igniting the blaze that took nearly a week to extinguish and caused traffic gridlock in the city for days.

The news outlet said a source told it the teenager was working for a sub-contractor on the construction site, and after realising his mistake went back to his work spot only to discover a fire had already started.

E tū special negotiator for the construction sector, Joe Gallagher, says nothing is proven about the cause of the fire and like everyone the union is waiting to learn the findings of inquiries into the blaze.

In a statement today, Mr Gallagher said E tū is there to provide support for construction workers and is offering that support to the apprentice, reportedly devastated by his role in the fire.

“Anyone can make a mistake and people in construction work in hazardous environments. The fire is a reminder of that. But it’s been good to see the main conversation about the young guy so far has been one of concern," he said.