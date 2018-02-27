Union and Education Minister slam delay in paying primary teachers' pay rise

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says a delay in paying primary school teachers their increased pay rates is not good enough.

The union NZEI settled with the Government last month, agreeing to better pay and other conditions.

Payroll provider Novopay has today told schools lump sum payments of $1,500 will be made to union members at the end of this month, but back pay won't be paid until September 11.

NZEI National Secretary Paul Goulter says the long wait for pay increases to take effect is completely unacceptable and the union is seeking legal advice.

"Teachers fought for more than a year to get their new collective agreement. It's entirely unacceptable that they now have to wait another ten weeks to see pay increases in their bank accounts," Mr Goulter said.