Union for aged care workers says Government's $26m funding boost isn't enough

The union that respresents rest home workers said today that it is concerned about unsafe staffing and unregulated conditions in the places where New Zealand's elderly are cared for.

The announcement by E tū, which has about 4000 members working in residential aged care and home support, comes one day after the Government announced a $26 million funding boost for aged care providers. But union officials say it will only be a “Band-Aid” solution unless safe staffing and comprehensive regulation are a part of the solution.

The union says the outcomes of the funding boost following many on-going issues after a series of resident deaths are “unclear”.

These issues, it says, “include understaffing and inadequate provision of personal protective equipment (PPE)”.

It comes as a further nine residents from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu, Auckland, are temporarily transferring to Waitakere Hospital today. The aim of the transfer is to help the facility overcome short-term staffing shortage issues related to Covid-19.

The rest home was announced as a significant cluster this week, with at least 15 cases of Covid-19.

Also today, a drive-through testing station for the coronavirus is being set up in Christchurch in response to the number of deaths which have come from within Rosewood Rest Home due to the virus.

There are now at least 33 Covid-19 cases associated with the Rosewood Rest Home, with both residents and staff infected. Seven residents have died.

An E tū member and residential aged care worker who asked not to be named says she is really worried about the staffing levels at her facility.



“I do my best to care for them properly – my residents are an extension of my family. I’ve been caring for them for years. I have worked as a caregiver for nine years and over that time you get to really know and care for the residents,” she says.

“It is hard now to realise they are most at risk and that we may see some of them die as a result of Covid-19. Their families have entrusted them to us because they believe they will be in safe hands, but we don’t always have the staff numbers or safety processes to keep them safe.



“A number of staff have two jobs, and some have left my workplace entirely because they are paid and treated better during Covid-19 at a different job. This has left us short staffed. I completed 12-hour nightshift the other day because they were short staffed, but I can’t keep doing that."

She says the PPE issues need to be sorted immediately.

“PPE needs to be available and to be easily accessible – we deserve to feel safe at work. We need to feel safe and know we are able to keep residents we care for safe as well.”

E tū director Sam Jones says the problems have been getting worse over time.

“In the last 10 to 15 years it’s become particularly bad,” he says.

“Chief amongst these problems is that staffing guidelines are not adequate in the sector. The only direction to providers are voluntary guidelines last issued in 2005 and the absolute minimums specified in the provider contracts with the DHBs and are long overdue for updating.

“Cleaning, laundry, and kitchen staff, for example, remain on close to minimum wage levels for the important role they play in ensuring the safety and care outcomes in these facilities. Members can see that deaths of those they care for could be one of the consequences of years of understaffing and underfunding.”

