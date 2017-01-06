UNICEF marks 70 years of charity for children calling for more action on climate change

UNICEF says the biggest issue for children now is climate change and more needs to be done to fix it.

The children's charity is marking its 70th anniversary, with New Zealanders still heavily involved in its work around the world.

The charity now works in 190 countries around the world, including our own backyard, the Pacific.

But UNICEF New Zealand boss Vivian Maidaborn says not enough is being done there.

"It's really clear there's not. We're all working our very hardest to improve it," she told 1 NEWS.

The biggest issue facing the Pacific and all the children in the world now is climate change, she says.

"Seventy years ago nobody thought of climate change. It wasn't even a phrase that was invented. But now the Pacific is on the leading edge of the impacts of climate change."

And Ms Maidaborn believes climate change is also going to exacerbate every other issue, such as poverty and health, and could also undo hard work done to improve lives, over the past few decades.

That's something the Green Party agrees with.

Are we doing enough to support our Pacific Island neighbours to adapt to the effects of climate change? At the moment I don't think so," said James Shaw, Greens co-leader.

From today's refugee crisis, to civil war in Africa, New Zealanders have been at the forefront of helping children, running UNICEF operations from Africa to Palestine.

"I just fall over all these amazing New Zealanders all round the world," Ms Maidaborn said.

UNICEF started after World War Two in response to the huge amount of displaced and orphaned children.