 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Unfortunately, we found the deceased' – firefighter recounts fatal blaze at destroyed South Auckland property

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Firefighters this morning were preparing to tear the roof off the charred remains of a South Auckland property in which one person died overnight, saying they weren't yet 100 per cent sure no-one else was in there.

Fire service commander John Booth said they now plan to pull the roof off the destroyed Papakura building for examination.
Source: 1 NEWS

At 3.20am today, fire services were called to a burning property on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in the suburb of Papakura.

After around two hours struggling to extinguish the blaze, one body was found inside.

Fire Service commander John Booth said fire trucks from numerous regions of Auckland rushed to the large fire.

"On arrival the fire service found the house behind me well involved in fire to the point where it was almost collapsed," he said.

"We were advised by the occupants next door that there was the possibility that the occupant to this house could still be in there and unfortunately we found the deceased probably about half-an-hour or so ago."

Commander Booth said the effort this morning recruited fire trucks from Clevedon, Papakura, Manurewa, and Ōtara. 

The Auckland firefighters assembled outside the property at 5am were preparing to examine the destroyed property. 

"What's happening now is we're slowly pulling the roofing iron off the property and still searching," Commander Booth said.

"We still can't be 100 per cent sure that there's nobody else in this property, and will be doing a joint investigation into the cause, with the police, as day break comes."

An eye witness told 1 NEWS the property was a barn converted into accommodation, which collapsed during the fire.  

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

02:27
3
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

00:14
4
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 