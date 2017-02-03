'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

Over 250 paua were found in the largest bust in the Auckland region in more than a decade.

Paua found in massive Auckland bust (MPI) Source: MPI

Two-newly appointed Ministry for Primary Industries fisheries officers pulled over three men and a woman in a car they considered to be in a suspicious location near Cornwallis wharf in West Auckland.

They were in possession of 260 paua, with all but two already shucked and all of which were undersized.

"Unfortunately, the paua were all dead because they had been removed from their shells when our officers found them," MPI manager Jacob Hore said.

He praised the work of the fisheries officers, who had only just started on the job.

"This represents the largest paua gathering offence detected in the Auckland region in more than 10 years," he said.

"It is fantastic to see our new officers using their initiative and delivering great results."