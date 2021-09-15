'Unexpected' wasterwater detection north of Auckland as 14 new cases announced

There are 14 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, all of which are in Auckland, and an "unexpected detection" of Covid-19 in wastewater testing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 983, of which 456 have now recovered.

Bloomfield added there are three cases from the border.

It means New Zealand's total confirmed cases to date since the pandemic began is 3,981.

In a statement accompanying Bloomfield's briefing, the Ministry of Health confirmed there was one unexpected detection of Covid-19 from wastewater testing at Snells Beach north of Auckland.

The ministry said the test was from September 7 but was delayed due to a "logistical issue" before stating additional testing was now underway in the area.

In Wellington, Bloomfield said all of Wednesday's cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak while three of Tuesday's 15 cases were identified as having potential exposure events. The other cases were in isolation throughout the period they were infectious.

There are currently 20 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; six at Auckland Hospital, 11 in Middlemore and three cases at North Shore.

There are 970 active contacts being managed by the Ministry of Health of which 95 per cent have received an outbound call from contact tracers. Ninety per cent have provided at least one test result.