Unenrolled students pose a juggling act for low decile schools

Many low decile primary schools are faced with a juggling act as a number of students turned up unenrolled for the start of the first term.

Ministry of Education figures show 3785 students were transient in 2015, which means they moved twice or more within the school year.

Fairburn School at Otahuhu in South Auckland had 40 new enrolments yesterday as classes resumed for the year.

The decile one school's enrolment administrator, Marise Dormer, said a lot of those were new entrants, "but there would probably be on average of about a third that would come from another school".

Fairburn is nearing maximum capacity and has an overflow classroom ready.

1 NEWS was told half the school's students are still on holiday, and the office yesterday morning received around a dozen calls from parents who were unaware that school had even started.

Those children often regress in their learning"

Fairburn School principal Frances Nelson

The principal, Frances Nelson, said changing schools is disruptive for children.

"We know that those children often regress in their learning. They've got to come into a new situation. They've not only moved house, they've left their friends behind," she said.

A parent, Easter Euta, said despite working full-time, it's a financial struggle, and that's behind moving schools.

"If you can't afford the place you're staying, that's when you have to move to a place you can afford," she said.

And with a new school, comes new costs, such as $40 for shorts and $50 for a jacket for her boy.