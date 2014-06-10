Unemployment rate climbs, latest figures reveal

The unemployment rate has jumped in the December quarter to 5.2 percent, up from 4.9 percent.

Statistics New Zealand says the quarter saw a large number of people enter the labour force.

It says the labour force participation rate increased 0.4 percent over the last quarter to an all-time high of 70.5 percent.

Employment meanwhile grew 0.8 percent in the December 2016 quarter, with 19 thousand people being employed.

This followed a 1.3 percent increase in employment in the September 2016 quarter.

Statistics New Zealand says while employment has grown, growth in wages remained steady. It says annual wage inflation, as measured by the labour cost index was 1.6 percent in the December quarter.