 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Unemployment falls to nine-year low in latest report, but it's not all good news

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's jobless rate fell to a fresh nine-year low in the December quarter but an influx of workers has kept a lid on wage inflation.

A builder works on the roof of a new house.

Source: 1 NEWS

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 per cent in the three months ended December 31, down from 4.6 per cent in September, Statistics New Zealand said today.

That's the lowest level since the December 2008 quarter and below the 4.7 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg poll of 12 economists.

Employment rose 0.5 per cent to 2.61 million and was 3.7 per cent higher than a year earlier. Economists had expected a 0.4 per cent quarterly gain.

Private sector wage inflation rose 0.4 per cent in the quarter for a 1.9 per cent annual increase. Public sector wage inflation was up 0.5 per cent for a 1.5 per cent annual gain.

Across both sectors, wage inflation rose an annual 1.8 per cent. The data continued to be impacted by the Care and Support Workers Settlement Act 2017. Stripping out the impact of that deal, wages and salaries would have increased 1.6 per cent rather than 1.8 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar rose to US73.47 US cents from US73.05c immediately before the figures were released.

While the headline unemployment number is lower, a record inflow of migrants over the past several years has given employers a large pool of labour to choose from, which has helped keep a lid on wage inflation.

Underemployment - those in part-time employment who would like to work more and are available to do so - hit a fresh record, rising 6.3 per cent on quarter to 122,000.

"The underutilisation rate was just over 12 per cent, reflecting about 340,000 New Zealanders with the potential to work more," said labour market and household statistics senior manager Jason Attewell.

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
This might be the spectacular sight you'll see in 2018.

A true 'Space Oddity' - Elon Musk launches Tesla with astronaut dummy into orbit

00:17
2
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

00:23
3
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

4

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

01:05
5
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.


02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 