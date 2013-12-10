Unemployment falls to nine-year low in latest report, but it's not all good news

New Zealand's jobless rate fell to a fresh nine-year low in the December quarter but an influx of workers has kept a lid on wage inflation.

A builder works on the roof of a new house. Source: 1 NEWS

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 per cent in the three months ended December 31, down from 4.6 per cent in September, Statistics New Zealand said today.

That's the lowest level since the December 2008 quarter and below the 4.7 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg poll of 12 economists.

Employment rose 0.5 per cent to 2.61 million and was 3.7 per cent higher than a year earlier. Economists had expected a 0.4 per cent quarterly gain.

Private sector wage inflation rose 0.4 per cent in the quarter for a 1.9 per cent annual increase. Public sector wage inflation was up 0.5 per cent for a 1.5 per cent annual gain.

Across both sectors, wage inflation rose an annual 1.8 per cent. The data continued to be impacted by the Care and Support Workers Settlement Act 2017. Stripping out the impact of that deal, wages and salaries would have increased 1.6 per cent rather than 1.8 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar rose to US73.47 US cents from US73.05c immediately before the figures were released.

While the headline unemployment number is lower, a record inflow of migrants over the past several years has given employers a large pool of labour to choose from, which has helped keep a lid on wage inflation.

Underemployment - those in part-time employment who would like to work more and are available to do so - hit a fresh record, rising 6.3 per cent on quarter to 122,000.