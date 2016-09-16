TODAY |

Unemployment drops to 4%, while wage growth at 10-year high

Source:  1 NEWS

Unemployment is down and wage growth is higher than inflation, according to the latest data released by Statistics NZ today.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

In the last quarter, unemployment dropped to four per cent from 4.1 per cent in September.

Meanwhile, average hourly wages have grown by 3.6 per cent to $32.76, with 61 per cent of wages showing a pay increase over last year.

The wage growth has been partly attributed to pay boosts in the public sector, with nurses, police and teachers all getting pay settlements.

"This is the highest percentage of wages that have seen increases since September 2008," business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said today.

Overall wage growth of 2.6 per cent is the highest rate since June 2009, Statistics NZ says.

Inflation is currently at 1.9 per cent.

"We have seen wages grow more quickly than the cost of living, meaning that more New Zealanders are getting ahead and benefitting from a growing economy," Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

The official cash rate is at 1 per cent.

New Zealand
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:09
One person stopped from boarding Air NZ flight evacuating Wuhan
2
Flooding forces Southland farmers to use jetboat to save livestock
3
Stay of execution for some crayfish as fishers return them to sea; sales crippled by coronavirus
4
Pamela Anderson splits from fifth husband after just 12 days
5
Raw: Water rages down swollen Mataura River, amid fears level will raise further
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25

Raw: Water rages down swollen Mataura River, amid fears level will raise further
01:28

Air NZ flight from China's coronavirus epicentre to Auckland in progress, with 198 aboard
01:14

'Dirt floors and people living in tents' - Winston Peters speaks about growing up in poverty-hit Northland
07:06

'Ravaged communities' must be lifted out of poverty to stop gang turf wars - expert