Unearthed evidence suggests credit for the humble lamington belongs to NZ, not Australia

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee believes he has uuncovered a shocking revelation as to the origin of the humble lamington. 

It has long been thought of as an Australian creation. Source: 1 NEWS

Australians and New Zealanders have bickered over the pavlova for a long time now but the lamington, on the other hand, is largely considered to be an Australian invention.

That is until Lee last night uncovered what he thinks is new evidence from deep in the archives which suggests the lamington is, in fact, a New Zealand dish.

A decidedly "lamington like" recipe was unearthed in New Zealand's National Library which pre-dates the first known Australian recipe by nearly 20 years.

Check out Lee's report in the video above.

