TODAY |

Undeterred by Covid-19, Wellington Cancer Society holds virtual Relay for Life

Source:  Seven Sharp

The sudden arrival of the Covid-19 lockdown into our lives brought plenty of special events to a grinding halt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The inspirational annual even creates financial support for the charity and brings Kiwis together to fight back against cancer. Source: Seven Sharp

But it wasn't going to stop the Wellington branch of the Cancer Society from running its annual Relay For Life.

So that meant some lateral thinking and a big pivot from the Wellington community to make sure the event went ahead.

The inspirational event not only creates financial support for the charity but also brings Kiwis together to fight back against cancer.

Last year it was the real thing, this year it’s going to be a creative and virtual relay.

The students are grabbing their bubble mates and connecting with their team online.

So far, about 2000 people have registered for tomorrow’s event.

For the full story, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains NZ's steps to Level 1 - or how we'd go back to lockdown
2
Reserve Bank predicts unemployment to hit 9% and house prices to fall, says low interest rates here to stay
3
'Get a haircut' - Winston Peters jabs at Simon Bridges after taunt over 'pet projects'
4
Budget 2020: Winston Peters rejects 'helicopter' cash payouts to all Kiwis to help stimulate economy
5
Budget 2020: Free trades training for all ages to be rolled out in Covid-19 fall-out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24

Budget 2020: Defence Force gets $1 billion for ageing Hercules fleet
02:47

Government's $400 million tourism boost a 'beginning place' for industry hit hard by Covid-19
00:59

Budget 2020: A look at where the Government’s massive spend will be targeted
03:28

Reliving Team NZ's first America's Cup win, and the wild celebrations afterwards