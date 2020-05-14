Undeterred by Covid-19, Wellington Cancer Society holds virtual Relay for Life

The sudden arrival of the Covid-19 lockdown into our lives brought plenty of special events to a grinding halt.

But it wasn't going to stop the Wellington branch of the Cancer Society from running its annual Relay For Life.

So that meant some lateral thinking and a big pivot from the Wellington community to make sure the event went ahead.

The inspirational event not only creates financial support for the charity but also brings Kiwis together to fight back against cancer.

Last year it was the real thing, this year it’s going to be a creative and virtual relay.

The students are grabbing their bubble mates and connecting with their team online.

So far, about 2000 people have registered for tomorrow’s event.