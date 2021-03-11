Undertaker turns 70s Ford station wagon into hearse to capture Mosgiel's bogan market

Station wagons are no longer the staples they once were in the 70s and 80s, and it’s causing headaches for funeral directors who modify them to use as hearses.

But one undertaker has a grand restoration project to capture the bogan market in Mosgiel.

Funeral director Clark Campbell is a newly-minted member of the Ford fan club. He’s just completed a mammoth two-year restoration effort to convert a 70s station wagon into a coffin-carrying hearse.

“A lot of people think I've ruined a perfectly good car,” Campbell joked.

“It’s got a great sound which has helped me embrace my bogan roots."

He could use a converted SUV or import a Cadillac hearse as many do, but he doesn’t feel that’s the right fit for Mosgiel.