 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Undercover investigation finds only 8 per cent of NZ bars protect pokie machine addicts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Almost all pokie bars around New Zealand have failed to adequately respond to harmful gambling in a recent undercover operation.

An Internal Affairs undercover operation at 120 venues across NZ revealed disappointing results.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mystery shoppers from the Department of Internal Affairs tested staff at 120 bars, clubs, and casinos, and found only eight per cent are meeting their expected "host responsibilities" to protect patrons from damaging gambling practices.

"They [pokies] are the most harmful form of gambling in New Zealand and they are addictive by design. Host responsibility is there to protect people, and not enough places are doing it," Problem Gambling Foundation chief executive Paula Snowden said.

The watchdog found that 59 per cent of venues audited were failing in their host expectations, with 33 per cent partially meeting them.

The Internal Affairs operation found customers were monitored better in casinos than in pubs.

But Hospitality New Zealand vice-president Jeremy Smith has defended bar owners saying a one-off mystery shopper scenario does not allow enough time to determine if someone is a problem gambler.

"The audits and the mystery shopper can be a random person coming in, when it might take a week of behaviour before you look at it and say actually we may need to talk to this person'," Smith said.

But the Department of Internal Affairs say if venue owners don’t make more effort to work with them to stop dangerous gambling practices they will consider stronger sanctions.

Related

Economy

04:17
Seven Sharp headed to the Bay of Plenty city to find out what is driving the increase in spending.

'Nobody said a word' - former pokies addict recalls 9 hours spent gambling during labour
02:04
The film Broke will raise awareness and help addicts seek help, diving into the uncomfortable combination of problem gambling and match fixing with its devastating consequences.

'It affects everyone': Kiwis legend raises awareness around problem gambling
01:53
The Government may look at changing the law to stop losses from those betting offshore.

Gambling companies 'don't deliberately market to kids'
00:53
Professor Samantha Thomas says betting companies have had a huge impact in Australia, and it’s only a matter of time for NZ.

TAB admits there's no guarantee in keeping youngsters safe from gambling

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:30
2
"Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back


01:11
3
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

02:36
4
Peter Thiel spent just 12 days in New Zealand before he officially became a Kiwi.

Bill English 'happy' with decision to grant US billionaire citizenship after spending just 12 days in New Zealand

00:56
5
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ