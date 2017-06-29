Undercover investigation finds only 8 per cent of NZ bars protect pokie machine addicts

Almost all pokie bars around New Zealand have failed to adequately respond to harmful gambling in a recent undercover operation.

Mystery shoppers from the Department of Internal Affairs tested staff at 120 bars, clubs, and casinos, and found only eight per cent are meeting their expected "host responsibilities" to protect patrons from damaging gambling practices.

"They [pokies] are the most harmful form of gambling in New Zealand and they are addictive by design. Host responsibility is there to protect people, and not enough places are doing it," Problem Gambling Foundation chief executive Paula Snowden said.

The watchdog found that 59 per cent of venues audited were failing in their host expectations, with 33 per cent partially meeting them.

The Internal Affairs operation found customers were monitored better in casinos than in pubs.

But Hospitality New Zealand vice-president Jeremy Smith has defended bar owners saying a one-off mystery shopper scenario does not allow enough time to determine if someone is a problem gambler.

"The audits and the mystery shopper can be a random person coming in, when it might take a week of behaviour before you look at it and say actually we may need to talk to this person'," Smith said.