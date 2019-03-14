The “specific individuals”, Cam Preston’s is the only photo that hasn’t been blacked-out, but there appear to be three others, were presumably, like Cam Preston himself, policy holders exhausted to the point of high volume and (probably) irksome frustration by the protracted nature of their insurance non-settlement. But somehow, in the swirling plug-hole water that became the TCIL – Southern Response narrative about themselves, they became “disaffected individuals”, “extreme”, and “vexatious”, and in the end, being described like that became the end that justified the means.

“I do not believe that the release of this slide would be in the public interest” wrote Gavin Clark in that February 2016 email. But by then it seems uncertain how many people involved in this increasingly fraught toing and froing had any firm handle on what the public interest actually was.

Ashburton does remind us, vividly, brutally, how important it is to not to be casual about this. That safety is safety, full stop. That everyone has the right to go to work and be safe there.

But looked back on, something more than safety was behind the relationship between TCIL and Southern Response. Something that seems less than healthy. A circling of the wagons. A tribal secrecy. A reputational concern, as well as a safety one. The blurring of lines, until the lines had gone.

To return to the State Services Commission Inquiry, released in December: