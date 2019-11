For presents to be under the tree in time for Christmas, there's just under a month to send domestic parcels, according to NZ Post.

Meanwhile, the deadlines for some international destinations are just days away.

Last year, NZ post delivered over 14.5 million parcels in November and December - about three parcels per second.

NZ Post are expecting a "record-breaking Christmas" this year, a spokesperson for the mail service said in a statement.