Under fire after leaving Auckland on eve of lockdown, Hannah Tamaki reveals she won't be taking Covid-19 vaccine

Destiny Church leader Hannah Tamaki is not only sticking to her guns after she and husband Brain were called out for fleeing Auckland in the hours before the city went into lockdown, now she's revealed she won't be getting the Covid-19 jab.

Hannah Tamaki. Source: 1 NEWS

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would enter Alert level 3 at 6am the next morning.

At the same time, the Tamaki's packed their bags to leave for Rotorua before the curfew began.

While the lockdown hadn't technically begun on Saturday night and police checkpoints were not yet in force, Ardern had suggested that leaving Auckland would not be in the spirit of keeping all New Zealanders safe from Covid-19.

"We do ask people, though, to adopt those Level 3 standards and rules as soon as they can," she announced on Saturday.

The following morning, Hannah Tamaki took to the stage during the Sunday service at Destiny's Rotorua church to explain her and her husband's reasons for "escaping".

"So of course we escaped down to Rotorua, got here just after 12am because the shutdown was at 6am," she said.

"It was better for us to be here - be in the atmosphere."

In several Facebook rants this morning, Hannah continued to deny any wrongdoing.

"We are not the ones to say sorry. The media need to apologise to our people, calling them poor and less intelligent and need to have the Covid vaccine.

"Everything in your life is a choice, make sure you choose for yourself, not be talked into something you are not happy to do.

"I'm not taking the vaccine, that's my choice."

MedSafe, New Zealand's medicines and medical devices safety authority, and the Government have approved use of the Pfiser/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination in New Zealand.

"Our priority is to make sure we have access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines," the Ministry of Health's website says.

"No vaccine will be made available for public use in New Zealand until Medsafe complete their assessment and it’s been approved."