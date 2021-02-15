TODAY |

Under 50 people are close contacts of Papatoetoe High School student with Covid-19 — principal

Source: 

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughn Couillaut says the number of close contacts at the school linked to a new community case has been narrowed down to under 50 people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Vaughn Couillaut says he hasn’t heard of any staff or students experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. Source: Breakfast

"We've ring-fenced it to about five teaching staff and one learning class, Couillaut told RNZ's Morning Report.

Progress is being made "fairly swiftly" for reaching the close and casual contacts at the school, he said.

Lockdown restrictions in Auckland started at midnight and will last three days, although the government will revise the status daily. The rest of the country is under Alert Level 2.

related
Auckland family who contracted Covid-19 have UK variant, not connected to MIQ — Ardern

Police say Auckland boundaries will be set mostly in the same locations as the last time the city was in alert level 3 in August, to ensure there is no non-essential movement through the region. Auckland mayor Phil Goff said travel exemptions would be made for those needing to get home.

Under the restrictions, Aucklanders need to stay home, and should also work from home if possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault told 1 NEWS it was about keeping everyone safe. Source: 1 NEWS

Non-essential shops will close, and schools and early childhood centres will only be open to children whose parents cannot work from home.

Australia has suspended its quarantine-free travel corridor. People flying from New Zealand from Monday to Wednesday will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

New Zealand
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:20
Auckland family who contracted Covid-19 have UK variant, not connected to MIQ — Ardern
2
One in four cars being turned back from Auckland checkpoint as city goes into lockdown — officer
3
'New Zealand cannot afford any more lockdowns' - Judith Collins
4
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver in US
5
Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi grandmother who got her first Covid jab in England praises UK government for rapid rollout
07:37

Alert level shift the right decision after latest Covid-19 community cases — Shaun Hendy

Full video: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff discusses region's new Covid-19 restrictions

Morning Briefing Feb 15: Auckland begins its third lockdown