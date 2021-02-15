Under 50 people are close contacts of Papatoetoe High School student with Covid-19 — principal

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughn Couillaut says the number of close contacts at the school linked to a new community case has been narrowed down to under 50 people.

"We've ring-fenced it to about five teaching staff and one learning class, Couillaut told RNZ's Morning Report.

Progress is being made "fairly swiftly" for reaching the close and casual contacts at the school, he said.

Lockdown restrictions in Auckland started at midnight and will last three days, although the government will revise the status daily. The rest of the country is under Alert Level 2.

Police say Auckland boundaries will be set mostly in the same locations as the last time the city was in alert level 3 in August, to ensure there is no non-essential movement through the region. Auckland mayor Phil Goff said travel exemptions would be made for those needing to get home.

Under the restrictions, Aucklanders need to stay home, and should also work from home if possible.

Non-essential shops will close, and schools and early childhood centres will only be open to children whose parents cannot work from home.