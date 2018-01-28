 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Unconscious baby among those rescued from dinghy after ferry sinks in Kiribati - 'No sign of other survivors'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Six adults and an unconscious baby were rescued today from a life raft in the Pacific Ocean after drifting for four days in the blazing sun without water.

A dinghy has been found containing seven people near Kiribati.

A dinghy has been found containing seven people near Kiribati.

Source: NZ Defence Force

The survivors had scrambled onto the small wooden dinghy after the ferry they were aboard sank, according to authorities.

New Zealand Defence Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the crew on a military Orion plane had used radar to locate the dinghy while searching for survivors.

He said the ferry had been carrying at least 50 people while traveling between two islands in the remote nation of Kiribati.

Mr Webb said there has been no sign of any other survivors.

He said it wasn't clear yet what caused the ferry to sink.

The plane dropped supplies to the survivors including food, water and a radio, said Mr Webb.

The survivors used the radio to tell rescuers they'd managed to get off the ferry when it capsized and climb aboard the dinghy, he said.

Mr Webb said the survivors had very little time to react and found themselves adrift without water or an engine.

The 17-metre ferry was believed to be carrying 50 passengers and was travelling from Nonouti island to another island.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said they did have a blanket or tarpaulin which they may have been able to use to get some relief from the sun.

Mr Webb said a fishing boat had changed its course and picked up the survivors Sunday afternoon.

He said the dinghy was drifting more than 180 kilometers (112 miles) from the nearest major island when it was found.

"Our heart goes out to the baby and to all those remaining of the 50-plus people," he said.

While thankful the life raft was found, Mr Webb said it was also heartbreaking the ferry had sunk and the others were still missing.

He said there was a lot of debris near the dinghy, which may have been from the ferry.

Searchers planned to regroup and interview the survivors before deciding whether to continue the search, he added.

Questions remain as to why it took Kiribati authorities so long to tell New Zealand officials the ferry was missing.

Mr Webb said a Kiribati plane had earlier searched for the ferry but didn't have sophisticated radar equipment.

Named the MV Butiraoi, the 17.5-metre (57-foot) wooden catamaran left Nonouti Island bound for South Tarawa on Jan. 18, according to authorities.

The journey was supposed to take two days.

New Zealand rescuers say they weren't told about the missing boat until Friday, eight days after the ferry had left.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby said they'd been told the ferry underwent repairs to its propeller shaft just before leaving, which may have contributed to navigation problems.

Kiribati is a remote, impoverished nation of 33 atolls that is home to about 108,000 people.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

00:40
2
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:20
4

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

01:55
5
MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of today's third T20 between NZ and Pakistan in Tauranga.

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 