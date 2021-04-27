TODAY |

Unclear if man who breached rules by travelling to NZ from Perth during bubble pause will pay for MIQ stay

It's unclear whether the traveller who arrived in New Zealand from Perth during the temporary suspension of travel from Western Australia will have to pay a bill for his stay in managed isolation.

The man got into New Zealand, via Sydney, while Perth was in a three-day emergency lockdown.

The man is now in managed isolation, having gone to the Northland region after arriving in Auckland.

"Due to the complexity of this particular situation, MIQ is still assessing whether the individual concerned is liable to pay for their stay in managed isolation," a spokesperson told Newshub.

"There remain a number of details to be confirmed about the returnee's travel arrangements which will ultimately determine whether they are liable or not."

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was possible the man could face a six-month jail term.

Speaking at a 1pm briefing on the vaccine rollout yesterday, Bloomfield mentioned penalties faced by those breaching New Zealand's Air Border Order around quarantine-free travel.

"Penalties could involve a fine of up to $4000 or up to six months in prison," he said.

Bloomfield says investigations into the case of the Perth traveller are still ongoing and there are a number of questions still to be answered, leading to possible penalties.

Quarantine-free travel between Perth and NZ is back on.

