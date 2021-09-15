Uncle: Family trying to stay positive in search for dad, three children in Waikato

The search for a man and his three young children on the west Waikato Coast has resumed.

Search teams on Tuesday looking for Thomas Philips and his three children.

Locals haven’t given up hope that 34-year-old Thomas Phillips from Otorohanga and eight-year-old Jayda, six-year-old Maverick-Callum and five-year-old Ember will be found.

The four were last seen near the small coastal community of Marokopa, west of Te Kuiti, and about two hours drive from Hamilton.

Phillips' vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere late Sunday, and the family was told on Monday morning.

Paul Phillips, Thomas' uncle, told 1News they immediately contacted police after that.

"It was felt that there was nothing unusual about Tom’s behaviour on Saturday," he said.

"Because of where the vehicle was found we are understandably very anxious and fearful that they all could have been swept off the beach due to the wild sea conditions.

"We are hopeful that he has gone camping with the children, that is our greatest hope, that they are safe somewhere.

"We, however, have no knowledge of this or if he had plans to do so."

Thomas and his children lived in Otorohonga, but often visited the family farm at the coast, he said.

He thanked the community for their support, and the efforts of SAR, police and Coastguard.

He urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

"We’re just praying that Tom and the children are safe, and if they have been washed out to sea, so be it.

"We’re just being positive because if you’re negative and then you get the bad news it makes it doubly worse."

Fire and Emergency NZ used drones with thermal imaging overnight.

1News reporter Carolyn Robinson said the thermal imaging was not successful.

“Conditions are very different this morning”, she told Breakfast, with "very difficult" windy and chilly weather.

If the group was sheltering in bush somewhere, they would have had an "extremely rough night", Robinson said.

She said locals were increasingly "feeling very worried" as the search entered its fourth day. But, they were trying to remain upbeat.

“Everyone’s trying to rally around, buoy each other up, and hope very much today will bring positive news, or in fact any news at all."

She said the "well-loved" Phillips was known for being a "devoted father".

There was "no question" in locals' minds about his state of mind when he headed out, and they believed this was a case of misadventure, she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad