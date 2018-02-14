 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Unapologetically fat' body positive campaigner urging woman to believe they're 'divine, powerful, bad ass'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An American woman living in New Zealand who runs workshops to help people feel positive about their own bodies believes images of so-called perfect women's bodies have gripped the world.

Sonya Renee Taylor believes if you get that right, everything else will fall into place.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sonya Renee Taylor, founder of the movement The Body is Not An Apology, says she's "unapologetically fat" but "the word itself doesn't have negativity in it".

Ms Taylor told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp that magazine images of so-called perfection "are telling you something about what women should be, what sort of bodies are valuable".

"Everything from their hands to their body size, race or gender, I think we have so many messages every single day that tell us that something is wrong with us," she said.

The black American woman shaved her head after being teased at school because tufts of her hair were falling out.

She addressed a group of women in New Plymouth, giving them her take on unapologetic self love.

"As soon as we get clear that we are divine and powerful and bad ass, just as we are, we have a whole different way of moving through the world," she said. 

But if women don't see themselves that way, "it's like picking a husband you hate and then never getting divorced, which some people do. That's not an unusual action, but it is a miserable one".

Ms Taylor said her movement today is "a digital magazine and education platform, and we do workshops for thousands of people around the world".

Asked if she has found many differences between New Zealand and the United States, she said: "I found that a lot of the issues in Aotearoa are much more inward focused, when I think about issues of suicide and the issues of domestic violence".

"Why are young people in New Zealand killing themselves?" she asked at her workshop. 

"That's not happenstance. It's part of a larger system that tells you that you're not valuable."

As well as women's groups, Ms Taylor wants to visit schools to say few words that for some will make all the difference.

"You have always been beautiful," is her message.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting baby with husband Dustin Lance Black

01:20
2
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

02:24
3
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

03:47
4
Sylvia and Ivan are living proof that sometimes the best things are worth waiting for.

Lovebirds in their 80s marry following chance supermarket meeting

5
Police car generic.

Trio wanted after woman dragged 'significant distance' by vehicle during Christchurch robbery

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 