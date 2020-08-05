'Unacceptable' that seven security guards caught asleep at isolation facilities

There have been seven instances of guards at managed isolation facilities falling asleep on the job, which Air Commodore Darryn Webb said was "unacceptable".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"This is serious business and we want to make sure people are aware of this."

The revelation came at today's Beehive media briefing.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said all the incidents had been investigated, with Air Commodore Webb stressing “human-factor issues” could emerge despite the best of efforts.

He also highlighted the positive efforts of guards stationed at the more than two dozen isolation facilities dotted around the country.

He said there was an attempted breach yesterday at an isolation facility, where someone tried to walk out the front door and a security guard intervened.

“It was a security guard member who intervened and stopped this person leaving. Quite quickly [they were] able to bring on board police and NZDF staff.

“This person was handcuffed, taken back to their room and given a strong verbal warning.”

There were two news cases of Covid-19 infections in managed isolation facilities today.

One case is a man in his 20s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Hong on July 23.

The man, who had been isolating at Rydges in Rotorua, tested positive around day 12 of his stay and has since been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The second case is a woman in her 40s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Hong on August 1.