'Unacceptable, particularly during a pandemic' - Woman disgusted by chewed gum on Kmart package

A Wellington woman was disgusted and horrified after finding a piece of chewed gum stuck to a package from Kmart.

A piece of gum stuck to a glass container and some bubblewrap. Source: Supplied

Pip Cuming was opening a package, which had arrived 11 days after making the order, and watching Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discuss the change in lockdown rules last night when she accidentally touched the gum.

The gum had been stuck to some bubblewrap, as well as a glass container.

"I had just received my order and whilst unwrapping the bubblewrap, my fingers stuck to something," she wrote in a complaint.

"I looked down and stuck to the glass container and the bubblewrap was chewed chewing gum.



"This is absolutely unaccetable, particularly during a pandemic.

“I want to know how something like that happened, I just found it really disgusting.

"I was pulling it apart with my hands. I've never had anything like that happen before."

She has since filed a complaint to Kmart.

Ms Cuming called for "checks and balances" for workers to ensure they were maintaining hygiene standards amid the lockdown.