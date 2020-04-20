TODAY |

'Unacceptable, particularly during a pandemic' - Woman disgusted by chewed gum on Kmart package

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wellington woman was disgusted and horrified after finding a piece of chewed gum stuck to a package from Kmart.

A piece of gum stuck to a glass container and some bubblewrap. Source: Supplied

Pip Cuming was opening a package, which had arrived 11 days after making the order, and watching Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discuss the change in lockdown rules last night when she accidentally touched the gum.

The gum had been stuck to some bubblewrap, as well as a glass container.

"I had just received my order and whilst unwrapping the bubblewrap, my fingers stuck to something," she wrote in a complaint.

"I looked down and stuck to the glass container and the bubblewrap was chewed chewing gum.

"This is absolutely unaccetable, particularly during a pandemic.

“I want to know how something like that happened, I just found it really disgusting.

"I was pulling it apart with my hands. I've never had anything like that happen before."

A piece of chewed gum stuck to some bubblewrap. Source: Supplied

She has since filed a complaint to Kmart.

Ms Cuming called for "checks and balances" for workers to ensure they were maintaining hygiene standards amid the lockdown.

"I just think it was done deliberately."

In a statement, a Kmart spokesperson told 1 NEWS Ms Cuming's experience "does not in any way reflect our hygiene and safety policies implemented."

"We think that every person who visits us in store or shops with us online, should have a wonderful experience; and we are so sorry that this has not been the case with a customer’s recent online experience in New Zealand," the spokesperson said.

"We have taken this information extremely seriously. We’ll be conducting a thorough investigation and will be in contact with the customer to rectify this as a matter of priority."

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:53
New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp
2
Lockdown extension hopefully better in long run for businesses, says former Business NZ exec
3
'Concerns' for Auckland teen who's been missing for more than a day after taking his dog for a walk
4
Petition urging schools and ECEs to remain closed at Level 3 reaches 35,000
5
Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:40

Covid-19: Cases in New Zealand region-by-region for April 21
04:54

Police will deal with 'ratbags and renegades' setting up roadblocks and checks
01:17

Man shot dead by police in South Auckland named
00:39

MBIE receives more than 1000 complaints about employers' potential wage subsidy breaches