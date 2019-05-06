TODAY |

UN Secretary-General to visit New Zealand this month

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will visit New Zealand later this month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Mr Guterres will be in the country from May 12 to 14.

Mr Guterres is visiting New Zealand for the first time in his role as UN Secretary-General, having previously visited in his role as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mr Guterres on Sunday May 12.

His programme will also include engagements in Auckland and Christchurch, including a keynote speech at the Auckland University of Technology on May 13.

"The United Nations is the forum where we collectively address the global challenges we face, including climate change and international security. This visit is an opportunity to share some of the innovative ways New Zealand is addressing these issues," Ms Ardern says.

"New Zealand strongly supports the role of the United Nations in upholding the international rules-based system and ensuring all voices are able to be heard."

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, not pictured, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Beijing. (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP)
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres Source: Associated Press
