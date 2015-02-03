UN committee says Kiwi murderer who asked for solitary confinement had human rights breached

A convicted murderer should get compensation for unlawful solitary confinement in New Zealand, a United Nations committee says.

John Vogel, already a prison inmate, was kept in a cell for 23 hours a day for 21 days in 2000, six days longer than legally allowed.

He had no access to a television or radio and was not allowed to make any telephone calls or receive visitors.

He had asked to be put in confinement to help him deal with his drug addiction but stated the conditions made him feel vulnerable, and argued he was deprived of "liberty and humanity" under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

Vogel's lawyer, Peter Ellis, lodged a complaint with the UN Committee Against Torture in 2015 and last month received an advanced copy of their decision that said the confinement contravened international human rights.

"The committee find that, knowing the complainant suffered from depression and drug addiction, that the imposition of solitary confinement on him under these circumstances and for the period imposed was not proportionate for the objective pursued," the report says.

The Crown has always argued, however, it was Vogel's decision to ask for 21 days and that his conditions were humane.

That view was supported by the High Court in 2004, which said Vogel had not been subjected to pain or suffering, but the Court of Appeal found in 2013 that he had not been treated with humanity or respect.

However, it declined to award compensation and a year later the Supreme Court also tossed out an application for a further appeal.

Dr Ellis told NZ Newswire Vogel was the first New Zealander to make an appeal of this nature to the UN.

"The Supreme Court was clearly wrong in not protecting Mr Vogel's international human rights," he said.

The decision had implications for the 72 prisoners currently suing the government for unlawful confinement, Dr Ellis said.

He said a sum of up to $20,000 would be reasonable for Vogel.

Vogel was sentenced to life in prison for murder in 1988, was released a decade later, but recalled to prison in early 2000 after reoffending.

The UN committee has asked for a response from the government within the next two months.