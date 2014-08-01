 

Umbrellas out! Wet and windy winter weather set to hit Auckland tomorrow

Auckland and the Northland could be hit by gales and heavy rain later this week as a low weather front moves in. 

Two weather fronts converging in the South Island are likely to dump up to 120mm of rain on Westland, south of the glaciers, tomorrow.

Residents and especially trampers are warned to look out for rapidly rising rivers and slips as rain intensities. Some 15mm to 20mm per hour are forecast to fall from tomorrow evening through to Thursday morning, MetService says.

Freezing levels are expected to be above 2200m in Westland.

Northland and Auckland residents may also be battered by gales and heavy rain later this week as forecasters keep their eye on a low moving in from the Tasman Sea.

The system's front is expected to hit Northland by tomorrow afternoon through to Thursday morning and Auckland overnight tomorrow MetService says.

There is a possibility it could bring heavy rainfall approaching warning levels of at least 85mm within 18 hours.

West Coast

Northland

Auckland

