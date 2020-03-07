UK woman living in Auckland reported missing after heading to Fiji

A UK woman who has been living and working in Auckland recently has been reported missing from Fiji.

Lydia O'Sullivan is originally from the UK, but has been living and working in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Lydia O'Sullivan usually messages family daily but hasn't been in touch since last Friday, British police said in a statement today.

The 23-year-old is originally from Whitehaven, Cumbria, in the UK, and has been travelling around the world for the last two years.

She's believed to have recently travelled from Auckland to Fiji.

Cumbria police say they've been in touch with police in Fiji and Ms O'Sullivan's family.

New Zealand police confirmed to 1 NEWS they're aware of the missing persons report and have been in touch with Fijian authorities to help their investigation.