UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's pandemic response has been mocked in a UK satire show.

Spitting Image pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19, depicting her as Mary Poppins before she beheads a man who coughs in the street.

Originally airing in the 80s, the new series has a more global focus with depictions of Donald Trump and Prince Harry.

However, Ardern has become the latest victim to the controversial show's comedy, with her character singing "super-Kiwi-socialistic extra-nice Jacinda".