TODAY |

UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's pandemic response has been mocked in a UK satire show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Appearing as Mary Poppins, the show pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19. Source: Spitting Image

Spitting Image pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19, depicting her as Mary Poppins before she beheads a man who coughs in the street.

Originally airing in the 80s, the new series has a more global focus with depictions of Donald Trump and Prince Harry.

However, Ardern has become the latest victim to the controversial show's comedy, with her character singing "super-Kiwi-socialistic extra-nice Jacinda".

As well as Covid-19, the skit also look at her work to ban semi-automatic weapons and increase the living wage.

New Zealand
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland
3
Dog alerted owner who raised alarm about devastating Lake Ōhau fire
4
Saturday Night Live recreates Trump-Biden debate in new season premiere
5
Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice recently as he isolates with Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Party leaders among advance voters on first weekend of voting
00:16

Up to 50 'structures' destroyed as crews continue fighting Lake Ōhau fire

Morning Briefing Oct 5: Crews brace for another day on fire's frontline

Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice recently as he isolates with Covid-19