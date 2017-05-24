UK embassy sets up condolence book in NZ for Manchester bombing victims

The British High Commission is setting up a book of condolences for the victims of the Manchester Arena Bombing and their families.

People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England. Source: Associated Press

Visitors can write a message as a way of expressing sympathy for those affected by the attack, which has left at least 22 dead and 59 injured.

It is believed a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive as fans left an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena yesterday, NZT.

The book will be available for entries to be made at the Australian High Commission at 72-76 Hobston Street, Wellington during the following hours:

Wednesday, May 24: 2.30pm until 4pm

Thursday, May 25: 10am until 12pm, and 2pm until 4pm