 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


UK-based company denies charity's claims of tax avoidance in NZ

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Oxfam says RB which produces Dettol and Durex may not be paying its fair share of tax.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:25
2
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

00:23
3
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island


00:26
4
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

00:30
5
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.

Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 