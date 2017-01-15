 

UK and US tourists taken to hospital as bus crashes off 10m-metre bank in Tongariro National Park

A bus has crashed down a 10m-metre bank into water at the intersection of SH78 and SH48 in the Tongariro National Park this morning, leaving 15 people hurt.

A patient is transferred from a St John Ambulance to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter near the scene of a bus crash in Tongariro National Park

A patient is transferred from a St John Ambulance to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter near the scene of a bus crash in Tongariro National Park.

St John Ambulance says 14 passengers and the driver were on the bus and they have various injuries ranging from minor to serious.

One person was trapped and partially submerged in water following the crash but has since been freed.

A map showing the location of a bus crash in the Tongariro National Park

A map showing the location of a bus crash in the Tongariro National Park.

Two rescue helicopters were brought in to a nearby staging point and five ambulances from St John attended, with paramedics and ambulances officers assisting.

Police said the passengers were from the United States and United Kingdom, and were believed to be in their 60s.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said two seriously injured people are being flown to hamilton, and two others with serious injuries are being flown to Palmerston North - both by rescue helicopter.

Seven people with minor-to-moderate injuries are being taken by road ambulance to Taupo, one with moderate injuries is being taken by road to Rotorua, and three with minor-to-moderate injuries are being taken to Whanganui.

Rescue helicopters waiting at a staging area near a crash in Tongariro National Park

Rescue helicopters waiting at a staging area near a crash in Tongariro National Park.

The Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched to the scene.

SH8 leads up to Mt Ruapehu and the well-known Whakapapa ski field and Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

