UFC star Israel Adesanya suggests to PM that counsellors be made available at all Covid hotels

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has suggested to Jacinda Ardern that counsellors or therapists be made available at every managed isolation facility in New Zealand.

Israel Adesanya and Jacinda Ardern. Source: Photosport

Adesanya, who is going through the mandatory 14 days in quarantine for a second time, tagged the Prime Minister in a social media post giving his opinion.

“Just an idea I had after yarning with some staff and some guests at these quarantine hotels. It’ll pay to have an assigned counsellor (sic) or therapist at each of these spots,” Adesanya wrote.

“Some people don’t cope well with being locked away and only having an hour a day outside to catch some rays. Some people aren’t built like us and are feeling their health decline mentally.”

Adesanya has had two stints in MIQ facilities. The first was after travelling to the UAE to defend his middleweight title with a knockout victory over Paolo Costa in September.

Israel Adesanya training with Carlos Ulberg (right) and Brad Riddell (left) in managed isolation. Source: Twitter/@stylebender

“These places feel like a fancy prison, I’d know...this is my second lag lol,” he wrote.

“Yea just a thought, cuz I’m really outchea on the frontlines y’know. Great job dealing with this covid shit.”

His current stay comes after he travelled to the USA to support City Kickboxing stablemate Carlos Ulberg in his Dana White Contender Series fight, which he won to earn a UFC contract.

The group of fighters were then stranded in the US because they were unable to get a voucher allowing them to enter NZ's managed isolation system until December 15.