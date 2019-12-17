Uber's e-bikes set to launch in Auckland

Uber announced their JUMP e-bikes will be launched on Auckland streets next year after the Auckland City Council granted the company a six-month licence to operate.

Source: Supplied

It comes after e-scooter company Lime, which was the first e-scooter company to launch in 2018, was dumped from Auckland streets last month amid concerns for safety.

JUMP general manager Henry Greenacre said company officials are excited the roll out the e-bikes, which along with e-scooters will give more options for moving about the city.

"The more choice Aucklanders have, the more they are able to leave their car at home, helping create a more sustainable and enjoyable city," he said.

From early next year, Aucklanders will be able to choose between requesting a car, e-scooter or e-bike through the Uber app.