Uber's e-bike launch to see 655 Jump bikes on Auckland streets by March

Uber has revealed 655 of its JUMP e-bikes will be on Auckland streets by March this year.
While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed an Uber spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the dockless bikes will be on the streets by March.
The Auckland City Council has granted the company a six-month licence to operate in the wake of e-scooter company Lime's departure.
Lime was the first e-scooter company to launch in 2018, but was dumped from Auckland streets end of last year amid safety concerns.
Uber will also be launching their second generation of JUMP e-scooters this year, adapted with larger wheels and better suspension.