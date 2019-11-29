Uber's e-bike launch to see 655 Jump bikes on Auckland streets by March

Uber has revealed 655 of its JUMP e-bikes will be on Auckland streets by March this year.

Source: Supplied

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed an Uber spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the dockless bikes will be on the streets by March.

The Auckland City Council has granted the company a six-month licence to operate in the wake of e-scooter company Lime's departure.

Lime was the first e-scooter company to launch in 2018, but was dumped from Auckland streets end of last year amid safety concerns.