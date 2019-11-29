TODAY |

Uber's e-bike launch to see 655 Jump bikes on Auckland streets by March

Source:  1 NEWS

Uber has revealed 655 of its JUMP e-bikes will be on Auckland streets by March this year.

Source: Supplied

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed an Uber spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the dockless bikes will be on the streets by March. 

The Auckland City Council has granted the company a six-month licence to operate in the wake of e-scooter company Lime's departure. 

Despite the removal of Lime and Wave scooters, there is expected to be a 70 per cent jump in the overall number of scooters.

Lime was the first e-scooter company to launch in 2018, but was dumped from Auckland streets end of last year amid safety concerns. 

Uber will also be launching their second generation of JUMP e-scooters this year, adapted with larger wheels and better suspension.

