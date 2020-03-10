Uber users in Auckland can now take their pets along for the ride

Auckland pet owners rejoice, Uber has launched a new pilot scheme for the furriest of friends - Uber Pet.

Uber Pet is now available in Auckland Source: istock.com

Available from today, Aucklanders can now request the Uber Pet option when ordering an Uber, which will cost an extra $5 on top of the standard fee.

While it isn't available in any other New Zealand city, Uber has said if drivers like using Uber Pet then the company will roll it out nationally, and permanently.

As a courtesy to drivers, Uber requests that passengers bring a towel to protect the seats of the vehicle.

For anyone travelling with a service animal, Uber has advised to continue selecting their regular Uber option. Assistance animals are legally allowed to go everywhere their owner goes.