Uber, Starbucks, Smith & Caughey's: Officials reveal where new Covid-19 community case visited

More details have been revealed about the latest Covid-19 community case, a woman in her 20s who hasn't been linked to managed isolation or the border.

The woman lives at the Vincent Residences, in Auckland's CBD, and residents of the same apartment building have been asked to isolate and get tested.

She also took "a number of Ubers" to work, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed this evening.

"Although those trips were very short, because they were in close confinement, we are asking those drivers to get a test and isolate."

Interviews with health authorities are still underway but they've identified a number of locations where the woman went while potentially infectious, McElnay says.

Read More Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick

While symptomatic, she worked at A to Z Collective on High St in a customer-facing role. Anyone who went there is asked to isolate and arrange a test as soon as possible.

She had been told to isolate after her test result and initially called in sick to work, but after a conversation with her manager, came in and wore a face mask, McElnay says.

LOCATIONS OF INTEREST

Saturday, November 7

3.50pm to 6pm - Smith & Caughey's Department Store, Queen St

6pm - 8pm: Red Pig Restaurant, Kitchener St.

Sunday, November 8

10.30am - 6:30pm - A-Z Collection on High St

11.30am - 11.45am: Takeaways from Starbucks on Queen St, Sunny Town restaurant on Lorne St

6.40pm - 6.50pm: Takeaways from The Gateau House, 332 Lorne St

Monday, November 9

10.30am - 6.30pm: A-Z Collection on High St

11.31am - 11.40am: Takeaways from Starbucks on Queen St, Sunny Town restaurant on Lorne St

Wednesday, November 11

10.20am - 6.30pm: A-Z Collection on High St

Anyone who went to the Red Pig restaurant on Saturday night is asked to get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

Anyone who was at any of the other locations of interest during the mentioned times is asked to be aware of symptoms and get tested and isolate if they feel unwell.

Push notifications will be sent out to people who checked in on the Covid-19 Tracer app to any of those locations at those times, McElnay says.