TODAY |

Uber ridesharing proposal rejected by Wellington council

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport

By Meriana Johnsen of rnz.co.nz

A proposed pilot of subsidised Uber rides to and from train stations in the Hutt Valley has been turned down.

Greater Wellington Regional Council decided not to participate in or subsidise the trial which was first proposed by Uber in March.

The proposal was for Uber to pay half the cost and the remaining half to be split between Hutt Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The council's general manager of public transport, Greg Pollock, said because Metlink already offered free bus connections, it wasn't desirable to subsidise a competitive service.

A spokesperson for Uber said it hoped the council would work with it on ways to get to and from public transport in the future.

The ride-sharing company has a long-term strategy of expanding its operations into public transport, and has also approached Auckland Transport about its expansion plans, which include the option of running an event-based and on-demand public transport system.

However, it has just announced its Auckland-based corporate team will be moved to Australia, making about 20 people redundant.

"The proposed changes to our Auckland corporate team are designed to help us drive efficiencies in our region and globally, and we do not expect these to have any impact on our partners, riders or eaters," the spokesperson said.

Its support centre in Auckland would remain open for drivers to receive in-person help.

Uber is set to launch a trial of JUMP e-scooters in Wellington on 18 June.

Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rain, snow, and strong winds kick off long weekend
2
“They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
3
Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland
Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV
4
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing after Duco Events split
5
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:20
Seven Sharp’s Carolyn Robinson visited Gull in Kaukapakapa.

Auckland’s Gull Kaukapakapa culls cigarettes for the sake of community health
Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).

Air New Zealand plane en route to Pape'ete struck by lightning, forced to return to Auckland
Central Auckland St John ambulance station.

Paramedics and ambulance staff may be in for pay increase
01:43
The official moving day – Gypsy Day – is June 1.

Some farmers' Gypsy Day plans to move stock stalled due to ongoing M bovis threat