TODAY |

Uber Eats, Covid-19 hit restaurants owners in the pocket as Level 3 looms

Source:  1 NEWS

While Kiwis can look forward to getting their takeaways delivered next week as the country moves to Level 3, eateries are warning they will struggle to turn a profit using the popular Uber Eats service.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Restaurant Association is asking the food delivery service to lower their commission rates so restaurants can survive. Source: 1 NEWS

Rick Harden of Slick Burgers in Christchurch said he was only using the food delivery service “for my love of my customer”.

“Every time I do an Uber, I’m pretty much doing it at cost,” he said.

The Restaurant Association said Uber Eats charged businesses a 30 to 35 per cent commission.

The association’s Chief Executive Marisa Bidois said: “We'd like to see them consider and lower those commission rates for our industry, even if it's temporarily.”

However, Uber told 1 NEWS it won’t be cutting their fees. However, it was putting in place a relief package which includes $500,000 of funding for local businesses.

Alternatives to Uber are also popping up and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has encouraged Kiwis to look at ways to support their local businesses.

“Just see whether or not they offer delivery directly themselves, that will often be then at a lesser cost to them as a business,” she said

It’s something Mr Harden is doing. He said it was worth the trouble taking it into his own hands.

"Try and do it yourself," he said.

Meanwhile, Wellington cafe Fidel’s is trialling a click-and-collect service where people can text or phone in their orders.

“Then we're going to be letting people pick up from our side kiosk,” its co-owner Roger Young said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's pretty disheartening' - long-term casual council staff going without pay during pandemic
2
Air New Zealand reveals number of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19
3
Manawatu couple wants to use $13.2m Powerball winnings to help others during stressful pandemic
4
Government ramps up spending on welfare, food support for vulnerable Kiwis
5
Woman in her 80s dies of Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's death toll to 14
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man arrested after barricading himself in Auckland property following threats to public, police

03:53

Government ramps up spending on welfare, food support for vulnerable Kiwis
00:21

Man charged with murder following Auckland brothel death

'It's pretty disheartening' - long-term casual council staff going without pay during pandemic