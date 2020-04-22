Uber Eats, Covid-19 hit restaurants owners in the pocket as Level 3 looms

While Kiwis can look forward to getting their takeaways delivered next week as the country moves to Level 3, eateries are warning they will struggle to turn a profit using the popular Uber Eats service.

Rick Harden of Slick Burgers in Christchurch said he was only using the food delivery service “for my love of my customer”.

“Every time I do an Uber, I’m pretty much doing it at cost,” he said.

The Restaurant Association said Uber Eats charged businesses a 30 to 35 per cent commission.

The association’s Chief Executive Marisa Bidois said: “We'd like to see them consider and lower those commission rates for our industry, even if it's temporarily.”

However, Uber told 1 NEWS it won’t be cutting their fees. However, it was putting in place a relief package which includes $500,000 of funding for local businesses.

Alternatives to Uber are also popping up and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has encouraged Kiwis to look at ways to support their local businesses.

“Just see whether or not they offer delivery directly themselves, that will often be then at a lesser cost to them as a business,” she said

It’s something Mr Harden is doing. He said it was worth the trouble taking it into his own hands.

"Try and do it yourself," he said.

Meanwhile, Wellington cafe Fidel’s is trialling a click-and-collect service where people can text or phone in their orders.