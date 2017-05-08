Uber 'don't have my trust anymore' says student who had $100 in fake fares swiped by hackers

A spate of Uber account hacking in New Zealand has left one Christchurch student surprised, and warning others.

Online alerts, all in Russian, were what raised the alarm for Uber customer Robert Falcasantos after hackers clocked up $100 in fake fares while he slept.

"It kinda feels like there's a secret spy using my Uber account," he said.

"Sure, it's not thousands of dollars, but for me as a student it's still quite a lot of money. I mean $10 is a lot for me, so more than $100 gone, it sucks."

The Christchurch computer science student is alarmed the hackers could beat Uber's double security set-up.

"The fact they could bypass something like this is pretty scary," he said.

But a cyber security expert, Dr Dong Seong Kim, says hacks like this are becoming increasingly common.

"Even though the Uber site is secure enough, the hackers can still use your account from another third party," he said.

When Mr Falcasantos complained on the Uber Facebook page, he found other hacking victims like him around New Zealand, but says it took days for Uber to act.

"They definitely don't have my trust anymore," he said.

In a statement, Uber said it takes the security of customers' data seriously.

The company said it reset Mr Falcasantos' account, along with others that had been hacked, they refunded the fraudulent activity and also paid Mr Falcasantos an extra $50 for the inconvenience he had suffered.

There are steps to take to prevent this from happening to you.

"It's quite important to put a password and change the password frequently," said Dr Kim.

But Mr Falcasantos has had enough and says he'd think twice before using Uber again.